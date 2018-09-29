  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A hero’s welcome for members of Pennsylvania’s Task Force One who returned Saturday after nearly three weeks of service in the hurricane-devastated Carolinas.

Eighty members were greeted by loved ones who say they now have a sense for what military families go through.

Members of the task force say it was an honor to help those affected by this storm.

The Philadelphia Fire Department sponsors the task force, which is one of 28 urban search-and-rescue teams overseen by FEMA.

