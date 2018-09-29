Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvanians can breathe a sigh of relief if they haven’t updated their current licenses.

The state is getting yet another extension to comply with a federal law that requires driver’s licenses and photo ID cards to meet anti-terrorism standards.

The Wolf Administration says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has notified officials that Pennsylvania has been granted an extension until the beginning of August 2019 to comply with the REAL ID guidelines.

“I am thankful that DHS has recognized Pennsylvania’s efforts in becoming compliant with the REAL ID Act,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.

The extension allows Pensylvania residents to continue to use their current drivers’ licenses to access federal facilities like courthouses and prisons and to board commercial aircraft, according to officials.

REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards are to be available in March 2019, but customers are being encouraged to pre-verify for the required documentation as soon as possible.

Previously, PennDOT spokeswoman Alexis Campbell said that state officials were working towards instituting the REAL ID program by Oct. 1, 2020, which is the federal deadline.

Pennsylvania residents can find more information about REAL ID, including frequently asked questions, can be found at www.dmv.pa.gov.

