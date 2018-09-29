Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are on the scene of a car explosion in Allentown.

The call came in to first responders shortly after 9 p.m. When fire crews arrived to the intersection of North Hall and West Turner Streets they found the car fully engulfed in flames.

Police confirm the explosion killed at least one person.

Car explosion, along Turner St. Allentown police taping off a wide swath of area around Turner https://t.co/UDUqxGeBRw—

Jon Harris (@ByJonHarris) September 30, 2018

No more information is available at this time.

