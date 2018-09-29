  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are on the scene of a car explosion in Allentown.

The call came in to first responders shortly after 9 p.m. When fire crews arrived to the intersection of North Hall and West Turner Streets they found the car fully engulfed in flames.

Police confirm the explosion killed at least one person.

No more information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s