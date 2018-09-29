Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police continue to investigate a quadruple shooting that left one person dead and three others are injured Friday night in West Philly.

It happened in the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

Police say a vehicle drove up to the scene and a suspect began opening fire on multiple people sitting on the steps of a home.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and later died at the hospital.

A 22-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition with gunshot wounds to both legs, her left arm, and her chest.

A 35-year old was shot in the left arm and a 21-year-old woman was shot in her right leg. Both are in stable condition.

Investigators say there were at least three children, including some infants, inside the home when shots rang out. No one inside was injured.

The vehicle is described as a gray Nissan Maxima or Altima.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.