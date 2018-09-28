BREAKING:12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By SEPTA Bus In Front Of School In Frankford Section, Officials Say
Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters converged outside of Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey’s office in Old City on Friday.

The protesters are urging Toomey, a Republican, to vote no on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation.

kavanaugh protest old city Vote No: Protesters Rally Outside Sen. Toomeys Office In Old City

Credit: CBS3

Among those protesting were victims of sexual assault.

Toomey has indicated he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

