Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The annual Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk kicked off this morning at Penn’s Landing Philadelphia.

CBS3 captured supporters cheering on the walkers at the Concourse Trail Lake in West Philadelphia.

650 walkers set out to walk 60 miles over the next 3 days ending back at The Navy Yard on Sunday.

The foundation says the 3-Day has raised at least $800 million nationwide since 2003. More information on the walk and where to go if you want to join a cheering station can be found at The3Day.org.