PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI and Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects after the skeletal remains of a man kidnapped in broad daylight in North Philadelphia in June were found in Maryland.

The remains of 27-year-old Luis Alejandro Chueder Ramon were found in late August in Port Deposit, Maryland. Police say Ramon, who was a landlord, was kidnapped during a meeting on June 19 on the 2000 block of North Orkney Street with people he thought were potential tenants.

Police say a fight ensued and Ramon was kidnapped. Security cameras captured two men getting into cars and leaving the scene of the crime.

Police say Ramon’s wife got a call from an unknown man, asking for ransom and to tell no one.

“She was told not to and she did not,” Philadelphia Police SVU Capt. Mark Burgmann said in June.

On June 21, the victim’s wife agreed to pay the ransom for her husband’s safe return. They met alone at 23rd Street and Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia.

“She was later instructed she would receive word on when they would release him. She has not heard back from him since,” said Burgmann.

The victim’s wife didn’t report about her husband’s abduction until a week later. She told authorities she didn’t know who the abductors were.

Police say investigators have identified several persons of interest with cross-state and international ties, but are seeking the public’s help in identifying the two suspects depicted getting into a vehicle.

They are described as African-American males and may have ties to the Philadelphia and Norristown areas. They were last observed leaving the 2000 block of Orkney Street in a blue late model Volkswagen Passat.

If you have any information about the crime or suspects, please contact the Homicide Division at 215-686-3334/3335.