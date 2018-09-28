Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a young boy was struck by a SEPTA bus in front of a school in the Frankford section of the city on Friday afternoon.

It happened on the 4900 block of Torresdale Avenue, in front of the Warren G. Harding Middle School, around 3:10 p.m.

Police say a 12-year-old boy ran in front of the SEPTA bus that was traveling southbound on Torresdale.

Police say the boy sustained severe injuries and was taken to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

There is no word yet on the child’s condition.

The SEPTA bus stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.