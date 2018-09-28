Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police is searching for two suspects wanted in a road rage incident that led to a shooting in the city’s Rhawnhurst section.

It happened on the 1700 Block of Tustin Street, shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Police say a two males in a gray Pontiac Grand Prixcut off cut off another vehicle. That’s when police say words were exchanged between the drivers and the driver of the Pontiac fired at least one shot toward the other vehicle.

Police say no one was injured.

The Pontiac was last seen heading east on Tustin Street.

shooting 1700 tustin st dc 18 07 025965 dc 18 07 025971 Philadelphia Police Searching For 2 Men Involved In Road Rage Shooting In Rhawnhurst

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

