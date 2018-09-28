Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police is searching for two suspects wanted in a road rage incident that led to a shooting in the city’s Rhawnhurst section.

It happened on the 1700 Block of Tustin Street, shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Police say a two males in a gray Pontiac Grand Prixcut off cut off another vehicle. That’s when police say words were exchanged between the drivers and the driver of the Pontiac fired at least one shot toward the other vehicle.

Police say no one was injured.

The Pontiac was last seen heading east on Tustin Street.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.