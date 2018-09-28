Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been hospitalized after he barricaded himself inside a burning house in Delaware County.

Police: 12-Year-Old Boy Hit By SEPTA Bus In Front Of School In Frankford Section

Eyewitness Malik Cephas shot a video of police leading the man away in cuffs Friday.

The whole incident started around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Branford Road in Darby.

Firefighters put out the fire, found the man in a back room, thought he had a gun and evacuated the area.

Police: Remains Of Man Kidnapped In North Philadelphia, Held For Ransom Found In Maryland

The gun turned out to be a BB gun. The man is being treated for smoke inhalation.

He will undergo a mental health review.