Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Over 13,000 students will be granted free tuition and educational fees as a part of a pioneering initiative by the state of New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that students at 13 colleges in the state will receive a $250,000 grant as a part of the Community College Innovation Challenge.

Most Philly Public Libraries To Close Saturdays Due To Lack Of Funding

Beginning in the spring semester that starts January 2019, access to free education will become more accessible to students that make less than $45,000.

“Camden County College appreciates the commitment from the state to provide financial support to our most needy students,” said Camden County College President Donald Borden. “This creates a model in which financial barriers no longer restrict people from getting the post-secondary education they need to be successful in their careers and lives.”

NJ’s community colleges play a critical role in preparing students for the workforce & meeting the demands of a growing economy. Over 13,000 students will benefit from our first-ever CC Opportunity Grants, as we seek to make community college tuition-free. https://t.co/EeFUIlfKE1 pic.twitter.com/SxVJmrEFTU — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 27, 2018

Students must be enrolled at least half-time at the selected schools in order to receive the “last-dollar” Community College Opportunity Grants (CCOG) and they will be required to maintain satisfactory academic progress to remain eligible.

Donations Pour In For Pennsylvania Man Holding Yard Sales To Pay For Own Funeral

Murphy says he is “honored to have 13 schools participate in the first year of our Community College Innovation Challenge”.

Six of those schools are local, including:

For more information about New Jersey community colleges that are receiving this grant, visit the State Of New Jersey website.