DELAWARE COUNTY, (CBS) – A 31-year-old man is in police custody after police say he shot his parents in Delaware County.

Police arrested Matthew Hox in Tinicum Township around 3 a.m. Friday.

He is accused of shooting his dad and mom, 77-year-old Henry Hox and 62-year-old Donna Hox, around 8:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Iroquois Street.

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene and Donna is listed in stable condition.

Police believe the suspect shot his parents during an argument.

After an hours long manhunt, officers found him about a block away from the crime scene.