Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SAN DIEGO (CBS) — An employee at a Goodwill Store in San Diego shows his own good will after he finds tens of thousands of dollars in a donated item.

Employee Jessee Diaz alerted his supervisors after finding $46,000 that was wrapped in foil and tucked inside an appliance.

Father Facing Charges After Infant Found Crawling Through New Jersey Intersection

The workers looked through receipts and found the woman who donated the item after a family member died.

Diaz says finding the cash was a surprising, but he was glad to return the money.

“I couldn’t believe it for like a split second because this is a lot of money,” said Diaz. “It was just the right thing to do.”

The woman says she had no idea there was cash hidden inside the appliance.

New Regulations Have Some Local New Jersey Breweries Fired Up

Diaz was on hand when Goodwill’s CEO returned the money to its rightful owner.

The employee has no regrets about returning the money and says he would do it again.