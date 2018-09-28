Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former Penn State fraternity member will serve probation and pay a fine for his role in the death of a pledge almost two years ago.
Twenty-two-year-old Joseph Ems, Jr., of Philadelphia was sentenced on Thursday in Centre County.
Several other former fraternity members are facing charges in the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza after a night of hazing and heavy drinking in February, 20-17.
Ems says he was young at the time, and made bad decisions.