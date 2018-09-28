Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former Penn State fraternity member will serve probation and pay a fine for his role in the death of a pledge almost two years ago.

Twenty-two-year-old Joseph Ems, Jr., of Philadelphia was sentenced on Thursday in Centre County.

Several other former fraternity members are facing charges in the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza after a night of hazing and heavy drinking in February, 20-17.

Ems says he was young at the time, and made bad decisions.