BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has just been charged with killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Detectives say Jaleel Loper strangled Anna Angok after she tried to break up with him.

Police found the victim in her apartment on Wednesday night.

According to charging documents, Loper and Angok had been in a relationship, and Loper knew that she was pregnant. Chat files extracted from one of Angok’s two cell phones, which were found at the scene, indicated that she had told Loper earlier in the day that their relationship was over, and that Loper had accused her of aborting their child, the affidavit said.

Loper is charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child and possessing an instrument of crime.

Angok’s two-year-old daughter was also found at the scene, she was not hurt.