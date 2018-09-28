BREAKING:1 Dead, 3 Injured Following Quadruple Shooting In West Philly
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has just been charged with killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Detectives say Jaleel Loper strangled Anna Angok after she tried to break up with him.

Police found the victim in her apartment on Wednesday night.

According to charging documents, Loper and Angok had been in a relationship, and Loper knew that she was pregnant. Chat files extracted from one of Angok’s two cell phones, which were found at the scene, indicated that she had told Loper earlier in the day that their relationship was over, and that Loper had accused her of aborting their child, the affidavit said.

Loper is charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child and possessing an instrument of crime.

Angok’s two-year-old daughter was also found at the scene, she was not hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s