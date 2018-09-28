Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – September 28th is National Beer Day. Here are a few beers for the fall.

Carl Ewald

Great American Brewery Runs

(484) 716-8331

www.greatamericanbreweryruns.com

Carl Ewald is the executive director of the Great American Brewery Runs, which hosts running events that start and finish at local craft breweries. The races finish with festivals that include brewery tours, live music and food trucks. The experience has given Carl the opportunity to become an expert on Philadelphia beers. Here he shares his favorite fall beers.

Oktoberfest Beers



Flying Fish OktoberFish – A tribute to the classic Fest styles of Germany, Oktoberfish is released around Labor Day every year. It is perfect for sitting out on the deck on a fall day.

Sly Fox Oktoberfest – This is one of the first Sly Fox beers that I loved. It is a medium-bodied, smooth and malty brew made with German Vienna malts and German hops.

Pumpkin Ales



Dogfish Head Punkin Ale – Dogfish Head has been winning awards for this beer since before it even opened its doors as a brewery. If you want some, go out and get it. Every year this beer sells out within a couple months of its release. Lots of caramel and brown sugar flavor make this a hit.

Weyerbacher Imperial Pumpkin Ale – I know of no pumpkin beer that has a more cultish following than the Imperial Pumpkin Ale. Fans of this beer start to salivate when the pumpkins are still just flowers on a vine. It is a spicy and full-flavored brew.

Seasonal IPAs



Yards Cape of Good Hope – Cape of Good Hope is a fantastic seasonal IPA. It actually changes every year as the brewers pay homage to the origins of the first British IPAs which were designed to ferment in transit as they ventured around the Cape of Good Hope on their way to India. This year’s version is a West Coast-style double IPA, which has become the most acclaimed style of craft beer in 2014.

Troegs Hopknife – New this year, Hopknife has come on to the scene with rave reviews. It is a citrusy harvest IPA that uses hops hand picked at the peak of maturity.

Stouts



Sly Fox O’Reilly’s Stout – This is what head brewmaster Brian O’Reilly is really known for. You can tell that he loves this beer and puts his all into it. It is an Irish-style Draft Stout poured with nitrogen for a rich creamy pint. It has a dark malty flavor that stout lovers crave and just fits so well with the days as they get colder.

Troegs Trogenator Double Bock – This may be the definition of a full-bodied beer. Rich and malty with a hint of spice, this beer will warm you up as the seasons cool.

Reds



Flying Fish Redfish – This is my favorite beer from Flying Fish. Most people are not that familiar with red ales. This is a nice West Coast hoppy ale to introduce (bait) them. One taste and they will be hooked.

Weizenbock



Victory Moonglow Weizenbock – Never heard of a Weizenbock before? Most people have not. This traditional Bavarian style features harvest fruit flavors and spicy aromas in a nice smoky wheat beer.