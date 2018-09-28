Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The manhunt for a suspect wanted on multiple sex offenses against minors in Bucks County is finally over.

Aston Police and U.S. Marshals took 47-year old David Hamilton into custody Friday morning. He was found sleeping at a relatives home on the 3100 hundred block of Roberts Road in Aston Township.

Police: Woman Hid Child Rabist In Basement Of Home Where She’s Live In Care-Taker

Southampton Police said a “reliable eyewitness” had spotted his stolen car in Bear, New Castle County Delaware on Wednesday.

He was last seen on Friday around midnight crossing the Calhoun Street Bridge into Trenton, New Jersey.

Hamilton was also reportedly spotted in the area of Stoney Hill Road, Sugan Road, Aquetong Road around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say a New Hope Borough officer attempted to take Hamilton into custody, but a struggle ensued and he was able to get away.

“Hamilton attempted to take the officer’s weapon. Hamilton then fled on foot into the woods,” police said.