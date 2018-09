Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Interstate 78 in Northampton County is closed in both directions after an accident involving four tractor-trailers and another vehicle.

The crash happened in Lower Saucon Township on the eastbound side of the interstate, around 2 a.m. Friday.

Two people were pulled from one of the cars and taken to a hospital.

Hazmat teams are cleaning up about 50 gallons of spilled fuel.

No word on when the highway will reopen.