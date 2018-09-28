PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and three others are injured following a quadruple shooting on Friday night in West Philly.

It happened in the 5100 block of Haverford Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and later died at the hospital.

A 35-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting. They are listed in stable condition.

A 25-year-old woman is listed in critical condition after being shot multiple times.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.