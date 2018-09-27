Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



FRANCE (CBS) – Travel site, Booking.com teamed up with a renowned chocolatier to create a quirky cottage in France.

The one-room structure took one and a half tons of chocolate and 600 hours to build.

It can accommodate up to four people and costs just $59 for the night.

With the exception of the beds and floors, almost everything like the wall, roof, fireplace and other things inside the cottage are made out of chocolate.

And the best part, guests are free to snack on some of the chocolate features inside.