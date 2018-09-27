Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A security guard in handcuffs. This is what people eating dinner in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia witnessed Friday night after police say the drunk driver crashed into a car stopped at a red light and then drove into a man who ended up hanging onto her hood for nearly two blocks.

Video shows a grey Scion ramming the back of a white hatchback–pushing it right into the intersection at 2nd Street and Fairmount Avenue last Friday night.

Security Guard Drags Man On Hood Of Car In Alleged Hit-And-Run In Northern Liberties

“First I heard screeching then when we looked at outside, the Scion hit the car again,” said Salvatore Carollo, owner of Spuntino.

Carollo was working at the time at Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria, looked outside and saw the hatchback drive away. Suddenly a man stands in front of the Scion that crashed into it yelling at the driver to stop. But the driver then crashes into the man and takes off down Fairmount Avenue, with the man clinging to the hood of the car.

NEW VIDEO: Security Guard Drags Man On Hood Of Car In Alleged Hit-And-Run In Northern Liberties https://t.co/ubc2zjVIuc pic.twitter.com/oSKgoSwo6z — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) September 22, 2018

“We were actually really worried about him we didn’t know what would happen,” said Carollo.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say the driver only stopped after the man on her hood punched several times into her windshield. He again stands in front of her vehicle to block her as she appears to claim she’s doing police work.

“I am in pursuit,” the security guard can be heard yelling in the video.

Police later put the security guard in handcuffs, identifying her as 37-year-old Jessica Messick of South Philly.

On Thursday night, Eyewitness News discovered her Scion parked in front of her West Ritner home with a new windshield. And while we were getting video, Messick’s roommate tells us to leave when a man yanks on our camera’s audio cable.

The man then threatens us to stop filming the Scion. He calls police, and with cops watching threatens us again.

“I’m finding you,” yells the man.

“What’d you just say sir, what’d you just say? You’re gonna find me?” asks CBS3 reporter Matt Perillo.

Messick came briefly came outside denying being intoxicated.

“Were you drunk last week?” Petrillo asks.

“Nope,” Messick says.

The man who held on the hood didn’t want to be identified but tells Eyewitness News he’s doing ok, except his hand is still swollen. Luckily no broken bones.