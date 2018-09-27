PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 23: Defensive back Rodney McLeod #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after being injured while playing against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

By Ryan Mayer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod’s season is out for the season, league sources confirm to CBS3 Eyewitness Sports.

He apparently had surgery to repair a torn MCL in his knee this morning.

McLeod suffered the injury in the Eagles’ Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The 28-year-old safety is in the third year of a five-year, $35 million contract that he signed with the team during the 2016 offseason. He was one of the team’s most productive defenders last season, racking up 50 total tackles, three interceptions and recovering two fumbles. He had tallied 10 tackles and six passes defensed in the first three games this year.

With McLeod out, the Eagles current options to replace him are Corey Graham, Deiondre’ Hall or cornerback Sidney Jones. Graham stepped in to replace McLeod when he left the game on Sunday.

Outside of the organization, some of the names available in free agency at the moment are: Mike Mitchell, Ron Parker, Nate Allen, Jairus Byrd and T.J. Ward. One potential replacement for McLeod, former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, was signed earlier today by the Carolina Panthers.