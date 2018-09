Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Colorado are looking for 4 teenagers they say stole a van, smashed it into a Marijuana shop and stole a display of what they thought was Marijuana.

It turns out the store uses oregano for its display and keeps the marijuana safely locked up.

A spokesperson for the Native Roots shop in Colorado Springs says they always keep the marijuana locked up safely. Now they have a lot of cleaning up to do.