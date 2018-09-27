Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bucks County are investigating a suspicious death on Pinewood Drive in Levittown.

Manhunt For Suspect Wanted On Multiple Sex Offenses Against Minors In Bucks County Moves To Delaware

Officials say that approximately 1:15 p.m. police responded to a call about a woman found lifeless.

She was found half in and out of a parked car and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The cause of the woman’s death is unknown.

Body Believed To Be Of Missing North Carolina Boy With Autism Found

Detectives are still at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story.