PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Omarosa Manigault Newman visited Temple University for a book signing and Q&A session Thursday.

The former assistant to President Trump sat down with Temple professor Bryan Monroe and discussed her newly released book “Unhinged”, which came out in August.

The tell-all book details her experience at the White House. In the New York Times Best Seller, she also criticizes President Donald Trump and his administration. Manigault Newman recently made waves by releasing the first of as many as 200 secret tapes that she recorded during her time at the White House.

After Manigault Newman revealed last month that she secretly taped White House chief of staff John Kelly as he fired her in the Situation Room, a quiet change was made that made it so that staffers would not be allowed to leave their phones in lockers in the small entry area outside the Situation Room, as they had done for the previous 19 months of the administration.

Instead, staffers were directed to go back and put their White House-issued devices in their offices or alongside their personal phones in lockers stationed near the West Wing entrances before being buzzed into the Situation Room.

The event was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Annenberg Hall on Temple’s campus.

