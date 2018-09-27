  • CBS 3On Air

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A manhunt continues for a suspect wanted on multiple sex offenses against minors in Bucks County.

As the manhunt continues, police are advising the public to stay alert and to be cautious. They say 47-year old David Hamilton is still on the run.

Southampton Police say a ‘reliable eyewitness’ spotted his stolen car in Bear, New Castle County Delaware on Wednesday.

He was last seen on Friday around midnight crossing the Calhoun Street Bridge into Trenton, New Jersey.

untitled Manhunt For Suspect Wanted On Multiple Sex Offenses Against Minors In Bucks County Moves To Delaware

Credit: CBS3

Investigators believe Hamilton is riding a blue bicycle and is wearing a Boonie hat, dark jacket, light-colored shorts, and sneakers.

Hamilton was also reportedly spotted in the area of Stoney Hill Road, Sugan Road, Aquetong Road around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say a New Hope Borough officer attempted to take Hamilton into custody, but a struggle ensued and he was able to get away.

“Hamilton attempted to take the officer’s weapon. Hamilton then fled on foot into the woods,” police said.

After an extensive search late into Saturday, police lifted a shelter in place alert at 11:30 p.m.

“Report any suspicious activity,” police are telling the public. “If needed, contact us to check unsecured outbuildings, sheds, and barns.”

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 9-1-1.

