NEWPORT, N.C. (CBS) — A happy reunion for a man and his two best friends. They are together again after surviving Hurricane Florence.

Jack Denton and his dogs ACDC and Babes were separated when Florence hit North Carolina. Just like previous storms, Denton believed he and the dogs could ride out Florence from their Newport home.

However, Denton says he had to leave his dogs behind because he had to literally swim out of his house.

“When I woke up the storm was still going through. I had to swim out of my house because I am handicapped,” Denton recalls.

And with that difficult decision, Denton had to leave his dogs behind.

Rescuers found the dogs while boating through the flooded street and used social media to connect them to Denton.

“By the time we got out there, the skies had opened up. It was pouring down rain,” says Nicole Kincaid of the Cause For Paws of North Carolina.

Four rescuers from Wake County’s nonprofit organization boated through this flooded street. Farther down is where they found ACDC and Babes stranded on a roof.

“The female of the two was very grateful to jump into the boat,” says Kincaid.

Even so, it took rescuers two more hours to get the other dog down.

“We were not leaving him behind,” Kincaid adds.

They got him to safety, but still did not know who the dogs belonged to until social media connected them to Denton.

They were reunited Wednesday.

“Just jumping out of my heart. Excited to see them, because I didn’t think I would get them back,” says Denton.

Now that Denton, ACDC, and Babes are together he has plans for the future.

“I am hoping to rebuild and see if I can get my home up higher,” Denton adds.

Cause for Paws will be giving Denton and his dogs medicine and food for a year.