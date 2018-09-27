NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 31: A United Airlines jet sits parked at Newark Liberty International Airport as seen from the window of a Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Blackhawk helicopter ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII on January 31, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. Helicopters flown by "air interdiction agents" from the CBP's Office of Air and Marine (OAM), are providing air support for Super Bowl XLVIII between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) Newark Liberty International Airport File Photo (Credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A major victory for workers at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.

Thursday, the Port Authority of New Jersey and New York voted in favor of pay increases.

Workers at Newark, JFK, and LaGuardia airports will see their wages hiked to $19 per hour by 2023.

Right now, many employees including baggage handlers make between $10 and $11 per hour. Airport workers have attended monthly board meetings for several years, often giving emotional accounts of their struggles and occasionally conducting boisterous street rallies.

The Port Authority Board of Commissioners today unanimously adopted an expanded minimum wage policy for @JFKairport, @LGAairport & @EWRairport that will bring the wages of thousands of airport workers to $19/hr by 2023. Initial increases take effect 11/1. https://t.co/7QBoARO8Ex pic.twitter.com/L6zM8pSOND — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) September 27, 2018

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole called the vote “an historic day” and said it “will not only make a difference in the lives of airport workers but will enhance security and improve customer service at all of our facilities.”

According to the Port Authority’s report, about 20 percent of airport workers are forced to rely on public assistance to augment their incomes.

The first pay increases are set to go into effect on Nov. 1.

