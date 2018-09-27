  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: Providence Animal Center

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two animals were rescued from two separate homes in Delaware County due to animal abuse.

“Each day is a blessing for our latest cruelty-surviving residents Bella the dog and Hopper the cat, rescued from two different households,” says Providence Animal Center on Facebook.

Officials say Hopper was beaten with a bat and suffered a fractured jaw. She’s resting up now and will be evaluated by a specialist.

Providence Animal Center didn’t say what happened to Bella, but say she is “eating well and enjoyed a romp in the outside playpens.”

“Continue sending your love. They’re far from out of the woods,” said the animal center.

To learn how you can help Bella, Hopper and the other animals, CLICK HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s