PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two animals were rescued from two separate homes in Delaware County due to animal abuse.

“Each day is a blessing for our latest cruelty-surviving residents Bella the dog and Hopper the cat, rescued from two different households,” says Providence Animal Center on Facebook.

Officials say Hopper was beaten with a bat and suffered a fractured jaw. She’s resting up now and will be evaluated by a specialist.

Providence Animal Center didn’t say what happened to Bella, but say she is “eating well and enjoyed a romp in the outside playpens.”

“Continue sending your love. They’re far from out of the woods,” said the animal center.

To learn how you can help Bella, Hopper and the other animals, CLICK HERE.