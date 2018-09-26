Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dog is now cancer-free thanks to a 3D printed skull.
Now, surgeons hope to use the same surgery to help humans.
Patches the Dachshund had a large tumor on the front of her skull. It was pushing dangerously close to the 9-year-old’s brain and eye socket.
Doctors created 3D-printed implants for reconstruction.
The team removed the dog’s tumor and used a 3D-printed titanium plate, which replaced 70-percent of the top of the dog’s skull.