BREAKING:Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3-10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dog is now cancer-free thanks to a 3D printed skull.

Now, surgeons hope to use the same surgery to help humans.

Patches the Dachshund had a large tumor on the front of her skull. It was pushing dangerously close to the 9-year-old’s brain and eye socket.

Doctors created 3D-printed implants for reconstruction.

The team removed the dog’s tumor and used a 3D-printed titanium plate, which replaced 70-percent of the top of the dog’s skull.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s