PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dog is now cancer-free thanks to a 3D printed skull.

Now, surgeons hope to use the same surgery to help humans.

Patches the Dachshund had a large tumor on the front of her skull. It was pushing dangerously close to the 9-year-old’s brain and eye socket.

Doctors created 3D-printed implants for reconstruction.

The team removed the dog’s tumor and used a 3D-printed titanium plate, which replaced 70-percent of the top of the dog’s skull.