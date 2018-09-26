WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Parts Of Region Until 11 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study suggests eating junk food raises the risk of depression.

The study published in Molecular Psychiatry looked at 41 previous studies.

Credit: CBS3

Researchers found that foods containing a lot of fat, sugar, or food that was processed, led to inflammation.

The study said chronic inflammation can negatively affect brain chemistry.

Credit: CBS3

It can also impact neurotransmitters responsible for mood regulation.

Researchers from multiple countries such as Finland, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, and others cited nearly 100 sources to back up the information that they found.

“Adhering to a healthy diet, in particular, a traditional Mediterranean diet, or avoiding a pro-inflammatory diet appears to confer some protection against depression,” said researchers.

