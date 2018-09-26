Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS Local) — Ever wonder what kind of music people on your family tree would listen to? Spotify and Ancestry are here to help answer that question.

For $99 users have access to the AncestryDNA program to explore their family tree and a new concept of playlist curation based off one’s roots. Tracing family history to access listening habits will encourage exploration for users to share a “soundtrack of heritage” says Danielle Lee, Spotify’s Global Head of Partner Solutions.

While unique and inventive, this experience is completely optional. Ancestry also provided a statement to reassure users that Spotify does not have access to the DNA of any customers.

SPOTIFY AND https://t.co/nDb06Sd34P REALLY OUT HERE MAKIN PLAYLISTS BASED ON MY DNA AND YALL STILL STAN APPLE MUSIC??!?! LMAOOOO BYEE pic.twitter.com/X5DxoCDyUe — drew (@drewwthegiant) September 21, 2018

However, Twitter demonstrated a mix of reviews since the partnership launched last week. More than 10,000 people have signed up so far.