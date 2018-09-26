  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera is reportedly a suspect in a cocaine bust that happened in Finland.

Finnish media outlet MTV.fi reports that Lehtera is one of 23 suspects police are investigating after two kilos of cocaine started being spread around the Tampere region beginning in January 2017.

MTV.fi reports Lehtera has denied committing a crime.

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall says the organization is aware of the report.

“We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland, and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time,” Hextall said in a statement.

Lehtera was part of the Brayden Schenn trade that brought him over from the St. Louis Blues in June 2017. In his first season with the Flyers, Lehtera had three goals and five assists in 62 games.

