NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a man who is on the run for raping a child stole a vehicle in New Hope on Tuesday evening.

Police and the U.S. Marshals have been searching for 47-year-old David Allen Hamilton Jr. He is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child over the past five years in Feasterville.

david allen hamilton mugshot Police: Man On Run For Raping Child Steals Vehicle In New Hope

Police say Hamilton stole a 2016 white Toyota Avalon with Pennsylvania license plate PD3759P from the 200 block of Bobwhite Road in New Hope.

toyota avalon 2016 Police: Man On Run For Raping Child Steals Vehicle In New Hope

(credit: Lower Southampton Township Police)

The U.S. marshals say Hamilton may be camping along the Delaware River Canal in the New Hope, Lambertville, New Jersey area and using a white tent with a red top.

Hamilton is described as 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. His last known address was on the 100 block of Highland Avenue in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

david hamilton walking in woods 1 Police: Man On Run For Raping Child Steals Vehicle In New Hope

(credit: Lower Southampton Township Police)

Lower Southampton police issued a warrant for child rape and related charges against Hamilton on Sept. 19. Hamilton was also charged with aggravated assault when a New Hope police officer attempted to arrest him on Sept. 21.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to Hamilton’s arrest. People can call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 866-865-8477 if they have any information about Hamilton’s whereabouts.

Hamilton is considered armed and dangerous.

