NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a man who is on the run for raping a child stole a vehicle in New Hope on Tuesday evening.

Police and the U.S. Marshals have been searching for 47-year-old David Allen Hamilton Jr. He is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child over the past five years in Feasterville.

Police say Hamilton stole a 2016 white Toyota Avalon with Pennsylvania license plate PD3759P from the 200 block of Bobwhite Road in New Hope.

The U.S. marshals say Hamilton may be camping along the Delaware River Canal in the New Hope, Lambertville, New Jersey area and using a white tent with a red top.

Hamilton is described as 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. His last known address was on the 100 block of Highland Avenue in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Lower Southampton police issued a warrant for child rape and related charges against Hamilton on Sept. 19. Hamilton was also charged with aggravated assault when a New Hope police officer attempted to arrest him on Sept. 21.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to Hamilton’s arrest. People can call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 866-865-8477 if they have any information about Hamilton’s whereabouts.

Hamilton is considered armed and dangerous.