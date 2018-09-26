Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are offering rewards in two separate hit-and-run incidents that happened in the past month. The police are asking for the public’s help to catch the drivers who are responsible.

The victims in both incidents suffered serious injuries.

The first happened on Sept. 10 at 7:25 p.m. in the 200 block of Lindley Street. Investigators say a 9-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

“Nine-year-old Fatimah Hunter was struck by a 2012 Cadillac SRX which left the scene. Less than 24 hours later, we got a tip and recovered the vehicle,” said Capt. Mark Overwise.

Police have the damaged vehicle in custody but putting the driver of the SUV behind the wheel of the car at the time of the crash is another story.

“We know who the owner is at the time of the crash,” said Overwise.

Accident investigators are also busy trying to find the driver and car responsible for another hit-and-run in the city. That incident happened on Sept. 14 at 17th Street and West Allegheny Avenue at 3:20 a.m.

A 30-year-old woman, Priscilla Rodriguez, was seriously injured by a car as she stood next to her vehicle parked at 1728 West Allegheny Ave.

“The vehicle struck her southbound on 17th street,” said Overwise.

Police did recover fragments from the car believed to be a 2013 or newer Jeep Cherokee that was involved in that hit-and-run.

“We believe it to be dark in color,” Overwise added.

The Fraternal Order of Police is now offering two $5,000 rewards for information that leads to the identification of the drivers involved in both cases — one that has left a little girl with several broken bones in her legs and pelvis and a long road to recovery.

“We’re looking for someone to do right by this little girl,” authorities assert.

The FOP is offering these rewards for the identification and arrest of these drivers. That’s a bit different than the normal way rewards are offered which is usually after a conviction.

In these cases, they want these drivers off the streets as quickly as possible.