BREAKING:Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3-10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested one of two suspects behind more than 20 armed robberies in the northwest section of the city.

Officials announced Wednesday morning the suspect had been arrested at his home in Northwest Philadelphia. Police have not identified the suspect.

Police say, since August the pair has robbed six MetroPCS’s, five Rite Aids, and four Family Dollar locations, among others.

“They’re pretty quick, come right in announce the robbery and go right for the cash, sometimes they ask for the safe but trying to get as much money obviously as they can,” said Captain Malachi Jones with the Northwest Detective Division.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Police are asking anyone who might have information to please come forward.

 

