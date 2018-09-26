Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Everything needs to be perfect when you move into a new home. But there are some things you can’t control – like bad neighbors.

A new study released by Improvenet has revealed the most annoying neighbors in the country and Philadelphia is near the top.

Dallas, Miami, Austin, Philadelphia and Los Angeles round out the top 5 cities with the most annoying neighbors.

Researchers surveyed 2,500 people in 24 of the biggest cities about their level of frustration over their neighbors.

Noise was the leading offender, followed by parking issues and dog poop.

When asked about what specifically annoys us, Philly ranked worst for loud parties, worst for ugly landscaping, as well as second worst for missing newspaper/mail, second worst for ugly homes and second worst for boundary disputes.

The survey was conducted in August. Results are based on a sample of at least 100 residents from each city.

