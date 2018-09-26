Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A new Topgolf is getting ready to open its doors in Mount Laurel.

Those lucky enough to get into the media preview Wednesday night enjoyed honing that swing and also some great food.

Mount Laurel’s new Topgolf location boasts a 65,000-square-foot venue with several amenities including more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, full-service restaurant and bars, private event spaces and meeting rooms, a rooftop terrace with fire pit, over 200 HDTVs, and free Wi-Fi.

In July, Topgolf announced that it would be hiring for 500 jobs at its latest location in South Jersey.

“We have a great Topgolf family built up here in New Jersey,” said Topgolf director of operations, Danielle DeFalco.

Topgolf has locations around the country, but the Mount Laurel location is the second in New Jersey. The first location is in Edison.

An official opening date has not been confirmed.