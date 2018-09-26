Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Officers from Mantua and Harrison Townships responded to reports of gunshots Wednesday.

The incident happened at approximately 4:16 p.m. near Bismarck Avenue by Madison Road.

Centre City School was immediately contacted and placed under lockdown as a precaution even though authorities believe the school was not a target.

Officials say that several officers responded to the school to provide more security while others investigated the gunshots.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspect who fired a handgun toward a silver or gray sedan on Madison Road, authorities add.

The suspect then got into a dark-colored vehicle and fled the area.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests have been made.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please send a private message to Mantua Township Police on Facebook or contact one of our Detectives at (856) 468-1920.