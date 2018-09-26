Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday, some of the leading executives in the world of medical technology are wrapping up a mega-conference in Philadelphia.

Former President George W. Bush will talk about the challenges facing our country and the merits of bi-partisanship.

The former president will be back in Philly this November for the Liberty Medal.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright and Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will also address the conference attendees.