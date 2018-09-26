BREAKING:Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3-10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday, some of the leading executives in the world of medical technology are wrapping up a mega-conference in Philadelphia.

Former President George W. Bush will talk about the challenges facing our country and the merits of bi-partisanship.

The former president will be back in Philly this November for the Liberty Medal.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright and Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will also address the conference attendees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s