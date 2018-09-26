Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VIRGINIA (CBS) – Custom and Border Protection officers have seen a lot of crazy things at airports, but this may be a new one, after stopping a family with four baby turtles.

Take a look at these colorful cuties!

The baby red-eared turtles even had painted shells.

A family from the U.S. was returning from a trip to China earlier this month, when they were stopped at an airport in Virginia.

Authorities examined the turtles before returning them to the family.