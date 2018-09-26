Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some goosebumps as the official trailers for “Creed II” have been released.

The movie, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, was filming around the Philadelphia area.

The Ivan Drago character from “Rocky IV” returns as his son takes on Adonis Creed.

“Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. ‘Creed II’ is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history,” the trailer excerpt reads.

The first teaser poster of “Creed II” was released in June ahead of the movie’s first trailer.

“Creed II” is the sequel to the highly successful first film of the same name, and the eighth installment in the “Rocky” film series.

The film was co-written by Sylvester Stallone.

“Creed II” hits theaters in November.