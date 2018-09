Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash involving a car and a SEPTA bus is under investigation in Montgomery County.

It happened in the 600 block of Allendale Road in King of Prussia on Wednesday night.

The SEPTA bus left the roadway and went down a partial embankment after colliding with a vehicle.

Police say five people suffered non-life injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.