  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Cosby, InstaStory, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby is spending his second night in prison and the exact location of his cell has been revealed Wednesday night.

Bill Cosby Behind Bars: Appeal Looming, Lawsuits Pending

Cosby is being held at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.

He is in a single cell near the infirmary.

bill cosby1 Cosby Spends 2nd Night In State Prison Of At Least 3 Year Sentence

Credit: CBS3

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Cosby to at least three years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors say it could be longer because he did not show remorse.

‘He Should Do The Time’: Community Reacts To Cosby Sentencing

Cosby’s publicists have instead argued the judge denied Cosby a fair trial.

“He refused to let key witnesses in the trial come forward and testify on Mr. Cosby’s behalf,” says Andrew Wyatt, his publicist.

Bill Cosby has maintained he never assaulted Constand.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s