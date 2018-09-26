Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby is spending his second night in prison and the exact location of his cell has been revealed Wednesday night.

Cosby is being held at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.

He is in a single cell near the infirmary.

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Cosby to at least three years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Prosecutors say it could be longer because he did not show remorse.

Cosby’s publicists have instead argued the judge denied Cosby a fair trial.

“He refused to let key witnesses in the trial come forward and testify on Mr. Cosby’s behalf,” says Andrew Wyatt, his publicist.

Bill Cosby has maintained he never assaulted Constand.