CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The district attorney for Chester County says the man who shot and killed his elderly parents last week had a “grudge against the world.”

Authorities say 59-year-old Bruce Rogal shot and killed his parents at their retirement home and shot at his wife last Wednesday. He later committed suicide after shooting himself in the head.

The shootings prompted a manhunt. Six hours after the initial shootings, Pennsylvania State Police spotted him driving his silver Odyssey.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan showed police chopper footage of the final two minutes of the chase.

Rogal drove back to his ex-wife’s house in West Bradford where he originally tried to shoot her and crashed his SUV into the home.

They say that’s when he shot and killed himself.

Hogan also gave more details about how Rogal killed his parents, Walter and Nancy Rogal, at their home at Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen.

“The executive director goes up himself to the room, opens the door, and Walter and Nancy are there. At first it looks like they’re fine, sitting in two recliners next to each other just as they had spent decades of their life. They looked perfectly peaceful, but when Ed gets in there he realizes there’s blood on both of their heads and they’re dead,” said Hogan. “They had both been executed, head shots to each one of his parents. Walter and Nancy were dead, killed by their own ungrateful son.”

Police found hundreds of rounds of ammunition in Rogal’s house. Two guns of his are still missing.