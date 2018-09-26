Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new season of Survivor kicked off right here on CBS3 Wednesday night.

It’s David vs. Goliath in its 37th season.

Castaways who make up the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents.

And speaking of castaways– we caught up with the winner of last season’s Survivor, Ardmore’s Wendell Holland.

Our Rahel Solomon went to find out how his life has changed since his big win.