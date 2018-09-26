LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: US director Cameron Crowe (L) is joined by actress Kate Hudson as he poses with his nomination for outstanding directorial achievement in a feature film for "Almost Famous" at the 53rd annual Directors Guild of America Awards Dinner in Los Angeles, CA 10 March 2001. Hudson played the character Penny Lane in Crowe's film. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Almost Famous is headed to Broadway!

The movie released 18 years ago, about a teen journalist who hits the road with a rock band, is being adapted as a stage musical.

Cameron Crowe is set to write the show’s book, based on his Oscar-winning, semi-autobiographical screenplay.

No word on when it will make its stage debut.