BREAKING:Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3-10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault
Filed Under:Local TV, Will Smith

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s own Will Smith dives head first into turning 50.

Smith bungee jumped from a helicopter hovering over the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

The jump was live streamed on Smith’s Youtube Channel.

Smith said he was terrified as he let go of the chopper but then overcome by bliss as he floated through the air.

Besides being very cool to watch, the stunt also raised money for charity.

There was an online lottery for a chance to see the jump in person.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s