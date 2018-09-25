Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s own Will Smith dives head first into turning 50.

Smith bungee jumped from a helicopter hovering over the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

The jump was live streamed on Smith’s Youtube Channel.

Smith said he was terrified as he let go of the chopper but then overcome by bliss as he floated through the air.

Besides being very cool to watch, the stunt also raised money for charity.

There was an online lottery for a chance to see the jump in person.