PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Weight Watchers is shedding more than pounds.

The company is getting rid of the name ‘Weight Watchers’ in an effort to  re-brand itself.

The global powerhouse company wants people to know it’s more than just a diet company as it focuses on overall health and wellness, and not just losing weight.

W-W is announcing some new programs with the new name, including one called ‘wellness wins’ where users are rewarded for small behaviors that lead to healthier habits.

 

