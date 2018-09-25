Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) – So you’re hungry — and you’re ready to grab breakfast or brunch. Good news: we’ve found the freshest spots in Philadelphia to satisfy your appetite. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for a tasty morning meal.

Over Easy Breakfast Club

2302 E. Norris St., Fishtown

First on the list is the Over Easy Breakfast Club, a daytime eatery that’s only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The restaurant features classic menu items like eggs cooked your way, served with toast, home fries or a salad. Duck eggs are available as a substitute. Or try the creatively named Dinosaur Egg: an avocado wrapped in bacon and served with poached egg, arugula and your choice of toast.

Other offerings include French toast with a side of fruit, pancakes topped with walnut honey butter, biscuits and sausage gravy and house-cured salmon served with beet rye, pickled onion and cream cheese.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of 13 reviews, Over Easy Breakfast Club has been getting positive attention.

Yelper William R., who reviewed it on Aug. 12, wrote, “This is a cozy and charming addition to the neighborhood. Personable service and an easygoing vibe welcomes you to the bustling and bright space. The menu feels curated and fresh.”

Yelper Sarah P. wrote, “You walk in and are greeted by a warm employee with an open kitchen and tons of natural light. The breakfasts here are expertly executed classics with all of the ingredients sourced from local purveyors.”

Over Easy Breakfast Club is open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. from Friday-Sunday. (It’s closed from Monday-Thursday.)

Green Eggs Cafe

2327 Gaul St., Fishtown

Next is the whimsically named Green Eggs Cafe, the small chain’s fifth location. This new breakfast and brunch eatery shares a space with Medusa Pizzeria and boasts a large deck with all-day breakfast.

You can get eggs with your choice of breakfast meat, or go vegetarian with the ultimate tofu scramble, made with curry, peppers, onions, plum tomatoes, spinach and vegan sausage. Chicken and waffles Benedict, crab cake Benedict, sliced lox Benedict and root vegetable Benedict are also available.

On the sweets menu, options include chocolate chip cookie dough-stuffed French toast, topped with maple syrup, vanilla anglaise and brown sugar.

Green Eggs Cafe is off to a promising start with four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Justin B., who reviewed the cafe on Sept. 8, wrote, “Believe the hype. I got the lox Benedict and it was one of the best I’ve had. Be warned, you get a lot of food here. Don’t eat beforehand. You won’t need to eat after.”

Rachel H. noted, “I had the short rib Benedict with side of grits, and honestly the entree itself was large enough and didn’t even really need a side to go with it. The short ribs were pull-apart tender and the cheesy grits were good.”

Green Eggs Cafe is open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.

Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill

8630 Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill

Last but not least is Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill. At this location of the Breakfast Boutique franchise, you’ll find breakfast classics like steak and eggs, eggs Benedict and French toast, plus elevated waffles like the Red Velvet (strawberry compote and sweet butter cream) and a Belgian waffle with jerk chicken on the side.

Lunch starts at 11 a.m., with options that include sandwiches, salads and burgers.

Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill currently holds 3.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Rachel A., who visited the eatery on Aug. 14, wrote, “The food was great. The three of us all had pancakes and they were great. I enjoyed the atmosphere and felt that, while small it did not feel as though we were on top of the other tables.”

Delores M. noted, “We were pleasantly surprised at the nice decor. Parking is not the best. It’s in a busy shopping area with parking meters, so take some quarters.”

Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill is open from 7:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. on Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday.